Versatile cropping | On the Land

The offering of "Mountview" farm and "Meeks" to the marketplace is the culmination of 134 years of safely-held family ownership.
The Maybery family were very early settlers in the immediate Nurcoung district, which is known historically for its mixed farming enterprises, including both wool sheep, prime lambs and cropping. In recent times cropping has become more desirable and popular, as has the advent of underground water.
"Mountview" and what is known locally as "Grandma Meeks" has been held in the Maybery family since 1889 and is offered for the first time publicly since then.
"Mountview" farm and "Meeks" offer versatile cropping and/or livestock country conveniently situated between Natimuk (26km) and Goroke (29km), and 50km west of the regional Wimmera hub of Horsham.
The property is for sale as a whole or in two contingent lots:
Lot 1 "Mountview" 916.92 Acres / 371.06 HA or thereabouts - features north-facing extended three-bedroom family home in established garden with full suite of farming improvements, including two stand woolshed, fully enclosed workshop, machinery and sundry shedding. Abundant high quality bore water and nine dams. Well subdivided and fenced into 11 paddocks. Versatile, gently undulating, well drained soil types - sandy loams over clay.
Lot 2 "Meeks" 240 Acres / 97.12 HA or thereabouts - comprising of three paddocks with road access on two sides opposite "Mountview". Variable, gently undulating soil types of heavy loams to responsive grey sand. Dam water.
