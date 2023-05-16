Whales are expected to arrive in Warrnambool within weeks.
The endangered Southern Right Whales will soon return to Logan's beach where they'll birth and raise their young until October after spending their summer feeding in sub-Antarctic waters.
DEECA Barwon South West regional director Colleen White said the city held unique value for the marine mammals.
"Logans Beach is the only established nursery in south-east Australia where female Southern Right Whales regularly return to nurse and feed their calves," she said.
"It is essential we abide by the exclusion zones and give them space.
"The latest records show endangered Southern Right Whales are nursing their calves in new areas along Victoria's coastline. While this is encouraging, boaters need to be alerted to encountering the whale in unexpected locations.
"WhaleFace is an excellent example of Citizen Science. We encourage everyone in the community to use it to submit any sightings or photos of these incredible marine mammals."
The exclusion zone at Logan's Beach stretches from Gaul's Cave to Point Ritchie and will come into effect on June 1, remaining until October 31.
The restrictions will be enforced by the Conservation regulator and the fine for entering the area is $3698.
Boaters are also reminded to slow to five knots when within 300 metres of a whale and to not go within 200 metres of a whale.
Jet skis must remain 300 metres away at all times.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.