FOUR-TIME Hawthorn premiership footballer Jordan Lewis goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
Born: Warrnambool on April 24, 1986.
Wife: Lucy. Children: Hugh, Freddie, Ollie and Bobby.
Parents: Judy and Shane. Siblings: Monique and Chelsea.
Education: St Joseph's Primary School before attending Brauer College.
Sporting highlight: Being lucky to have played footy at the highest level.
Jordan, we'll take about your decorated AFL career shortly but let's go back to the start. Can you remember your first competitive game of footy?
I can remember it. Very vividly. I think I was about eight years old and it was playing in the under 12s with Dennington.
Darcy Lewis (my cousin) was playing at the time and they needed a fill-in player so I had to phone up my mum and ask if I could play. Mum said no but I said to Darcy yes, so I went and played and I'll never forget I was really scared.
A couple of things have stayed in my mind and one of those was the smell of the Sherrin footy - to this very day, every time I get the smell of a fresh Sherrin footy my mind goes back to playing that game for Dennington.
My other memory relating to my first game was there was a lot of sand over the cricket wicket in the middle of the ground and one lad was making sandcastles while the footy was coming down the ground.
Where did your footy career go after that game with Dennington's under 12 side?
I went and played in the junior grades with Warrnambool's CBC. The first couple of junior coaches I had at CBC were David James and Gary Barker.
Both coaches had big influences on me as a junior and I've taken some of their teachings on board as I've grown older.
They both encouraged all the junior players to discover the game. In the eyes of David and Gary, it was not all about winning, it was about enjoying the experience.
They never pushed any of the kids - they taught them to learn the basics and see what happens after that.
Jordan, the history books show you played one senior game with Warrnambool - the 2004 Hampden league grand final against Terang Mortlake after you had played that season with the Geelong Falcons. What are your memories?
It finished up a bad day because Terang Mortlake defeated us. I'll never forget before the game I was really nervous.
Scott Turner was playing-coach for Warrnambool. There was a huge crowd at the game and with all the hype it made for an unforgettable experience.
We had some very good players including Ben Parkinson and Paul Looney but Terang Mortlake also had plenty of depth and they were just too strong for us.
A few weeks after the grand final I was drafted to Hawthorn.
In your younger days you were a very good basketball player. Why did you decide on footy over basketball?
I really enjoyed playing basketball. I was lucky enough to represent Warrnambool in some junior tournaments at places like Ballarat and Bendigo.
I can still remember my family staying at various caravan parks in different parts of Victoria while I took part in the tournaments. I played a lot of basketball in the local competitions.
I've still got a letter at home which asks me to represent Victoria in the under 16 state basketball trials. The main reason why I decided to go down the footy path was there was a clearer path for me to follow.
I just had to play junior footy and then Falcons and if I was good enough I could play AFL but the basketball path appeared to be a bit more muddled to me.
Warrnambool was a great place to spent my younger years. It was all pretty simple back then, you just hung around with your mates and enjoyed life.
I would say life is more complex now and one of those complexities has been caused by social media. I'm not right into social media. I just browse the news sites.
I've watched the impact social media has on people and it can be very harsh. For example I've spoken to some AFL players and they have got off social media because of negative comments about how they are playing.
Once they have closed their social media accounts down they have played better.
Did you play any cricket in your younger days?
No. I found it a bit boring playing cricket. I preferred to be down at the beach on the hot days over the summer months.
What other sports do you play today?
I love having a hit of golf when I get the time. I usually go down to St Andrew's Beach Golf Course on the Mornington Peninsula.
I've got my handicap down to 12 but I would love to get my handicap down to single figures.
It's a testing game golf but as I said I enjoy the personal challenges it presents.
Do you get back home to Warrnambool much?
Over the winter months we don't get back because I've got a lot of commitments with Fox Footy.
I'm usually caught up with a couple of AFL games each weekend.
My wife Lucy and I are always kept very busy with our four children plus Lucy and I have some other businesses interests which keep us extremely busy.
I would love to get back to Warrnambool for the May racing carnival again. It's an awesome event and I've marked down to be back there for the 2024 carnival.
Jordan, during your AFL career you played 319 games which comprised of 264 games with Hawthorn and 55 with Melbourne. Who were your toughest opponents during your illustrious career?
There's two players that jump out to me. The first one is Mark Ricciuto who played with Adelaide.
I must admit I was pretty daunting as a young player and you lined up against Ricciuto. He was tough.
His record is outstanding. The other player I always found hard to play on was Chris Judd. He was a brilliant player.
He was just so explosive and my speed was not my great asset.
