Warrnambool export and four-time AFL premiership player Jordan Lewis goes Under the Auld Pump

By Tim Auld
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:00pm
Jordan Lewis celebrates a goal for Melbourne during his stint at the Demons. Picture by Getty Images
FOUR-TIME Hawthorn premiership footballer Jordan Lewis goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

