The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

GWV Rebels return to the Coates Talent League arena after five-week break

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual in action for Vic Country against a Young Guns team on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual in action for Vic Country against a Young Guns team on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

A number of Hampden league teenagers are in the selection frame for GWV Rebels' return game on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.