A number of Hampden league teenagers are in the selection frame for GWV Rebels' return game on Sunday.
The club will play its first match in five weeks, having not featured in the Coates Talent League boys' competition since April 16 due to a series of byes for Victorian-based sides.
Rebels coach David Loader said he would have a near-full strength team to pick from, making for tough competition for spots.
They will play Gold Coast Academy at Carlton's Ikon Park in front of numerous AFL recruiters.
Players returned to training in Ballarat on Thursday night after a two-week layoff.
"St Pat's (College players) were away for the last game," he said.
"Across the board there's 16 who become available to play, so we will have some changes.
"How many we have is yet to be decided.
"I would envisage there's five or six at least."
South Warrnambool pair George Stevens (AFL Academy) and Luamon Lual (Vic Country) played representative football last weekend.
Other Hampden talents who have impressed Loader include Cobden's Rhys Unwin, North Warrnambool Eagles' Harry Keast and Koroit's Mitch Lloyd.
"Luamon is playing really great footy at the minute, George is back now, fit and healthy and over that knee (injury) which is really pleasing for everyone," Loader said.
"Rhys, as a bottom-ager, has jumped out of the ground a little bit. He's played some really nice footy and I am looking forward to Rhys continuing to improve.
"Mitch as a bottom-ager has been really good too and Harry has played every game up to date.
"Harry's played a little bit of inside and outside mid but he actually played as a defender last game."
Loader said three first-gamers - Warrnambool's Reggie Mast, Cobden's Ben McGlade and Hamilton Kangaroos' Jack Jennings - showed promise in their first games in the competition.
The Rebels' boys will play at 2.30pm on Sunday following the girls' team which kicks off at 12.30pm.
