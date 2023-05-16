SOUTH-West fishermen aren't holding their breath for China lifting their cray fish trade bans anytime soon but say the industry is resilient enough to cope.
China imposed tariffs on Australian exports including lobster, barley, beef, wine, coal and timber, after the previous federal government called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.
Warrnambool based fisherman Gary Ryan said initially it was hoped the the issues would be resolved in a matter of days. "Then it was it'll be worked out by last Christmas, then we're told the middle of March," he said.
"People can say whatever they want but words are just words, nothing happens without actions.
"And it'll happen when it happens, but I'm not holding my breath. The most disappointing thing in this whole mess is that we're just a pawn in someone else's game. We're the collateral damage, so to speak."
Mr Ryan said the wheels continued to turn with the industry looking to get a pre-assessment for Marine Stewardship Council certification which would open up the European and North American markets.
He said the certification ensured sustainable fish stocks and minimal environmental damage.
"They will go through the industry with a fine tooth comb. We're a very resourceful and resilient industry and we will push on with or without China." He said Australian seafood was exported to the top restaurants around the world and commanded a premium price.
Port Fairy fisherman Ken Schwarz said although he hoped the tariffs would lift soon he wasn't particularly confident it would happen. "I wouldn't be able to 100 per cent say they'll ever come back on board," he said. "Our beach price is about $40 per kg and we could probably get $80 to $90 per kg if it was going to China."
Trade Minister Don Farrell recently returned from a two-day trip to China and said there had been positive momentum between the two countries.
