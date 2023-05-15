A Warrnambool teenager has been bailed with strict conditions including drug urine tests after being charged with trafficking drugs.
Trey Rodgers, 19, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 8.
Mr Rodgers' strict bail conditions include that he undertake drug urine tests.
Warrnambool divisional tasking unit police officers on Friday executed a warrant at a west Warrnambool address.
That led to a second warrant being applied for and approved for a search at a Naringal short-term rental property.
In total police seized $16,000 in cash and 28 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of $14,000.
Mr Rodgers was arrested when he surrendered himself to police on Saturday night, then interviewed and charged before being remanded in custody to appear in court for Monday's bail/remand hearing.
His charges include trafficking methamphetamine, as well as possessing meth, dealing with the proceeds of crime ($16,000 cash) possessing a prohibited weapon (knuckle dusters) and possessing a controlled weapon (extendable baton).
