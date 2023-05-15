The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Warrnambool man, 19, charged with trafficking meth

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large amount of ice was located in two raids by Warrnambool police. This is a file image.
A large amount of ice was located in two raids by Warrnambool police. This is a file image.

A Warrnambool teenager has been bailed with strict conditions including drug urine tests after being charged with trafficking drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.