UPDATE, Tuesday, 7am:
Police located the body of a man on Monday during a search for a missing diver in waters off Gellibrand Lower.
Search and Rescue Squad divers located the body on rocks at Moonlight Beach, near Devil's Kitchen tourist area, just before 11am Monday.
The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was retrieved with the assistance of the air wing.
News of the missing man being found was delayed while the man's family were notified.
It is believed a group of five friends had been out diving on April 30 when they were swept out to sea.
Two men and a woman were located on a cliff face between Wreck Beach and Devils Kitchen later that afternoon and they were not injured.
A 30-year-old Sunshine North man was located deceased on rocks.
A search started for the remaining missing diver, however weather conditions in recent weeks proved difficult.
Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.
Initial indications from informed sources are that there are no suspicious circumstances in the death of the missing man.
May 1:
The search continues for a missing man who disappeared in waters off Victoria's southwest after another was found dead.
Emergency services will resume their search after the man vanished in waters off Gellibrand Lower about 3pm on Sunday.
Police were alerted to five swimmers missing and three were found stranded on a cliff face between Wreck Beach and Devils Kitchen about 4.30pm, while the body of a fourth man was also located.
The fifth man is still missing.
"A 30-year-old Sunshine North man was located deceased on the rocks and the body was retrieved. The search for the other man continues this morning," Victoria police said on Monday.
It follows a separate incident involving a man who died after falling overboard on a Spirit of Tasmania ship.
Police say the ship had left its dock in Geelong about 8pm on Sunday and was an hour into its journey to Devonport when the passenger went over.
The ship was sent back to Geelong as emergency crews began searching for the man before locating his body in the water.
Police say the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.