The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Melbourne man's body located at Moonlight Beach

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services searched after a man vanished in waters off the Great Ocean Road coast. His body was found on Monday morning.
Emergency services searched after a man vanished in waters off the Great Ocean Road coast. His body was found on Monday morning.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.