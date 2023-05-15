Cobden barefoot water-skiing star Tom Roberts is reaping the rewards of hard work and dedication to his craft.
The 18-year-old broke through to clinch his first gold medal at the national championships in Queensland last week - his ninth time competing at the event.
Competing in the under 23 division for the first time, he came first in the jumps, slalom and tricks disciplines, to claim the overall win.
His performance also earned him selection in the Australian open-team squad for next year's world championships.
Roberts said he was "happy with the outcome" of the event after his extensive preparation.
In the summer he stayed in Yarrawonga, working at a ski shop and training every morning.
"After a few years of doing it I felt like I deserved it," he told The Standard.
"Especially over summer training for the worlds, I felt like I put the hard work in for it."
The win caps off a strong season for Roberts, who in February this year, finished fifth overall in the juniors at the 2023 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation World Barefoot championships in Mulwala.
The teenager, who works on the family farm in Cobden, has been barefoot water-skiing for more than a decade now.
He skis mainly at Boggy creek but has also spent time skiing in Echuca and Yarrawonga.
He decided to take up the sport to follow in his family's footsteps, with his father Peter also an accomplished skier.
"When my dad and my uncle were younger they used to do it a bit and then around 2012 we bought the boat and they got back into it and I wanted to follow them a bit and keep doing it," he said.
Looking forward, Roberts is keeping his goals simple.
"Just to keep getting better," he said.
"Keep jumping bigger, tricking higher."
Roberts is set to compete at the next edition of the world championships for Australia in the under 23 section and is aiming to come away with a medal.
He isn't expecting to make the final cut for the open team but would still like to compete in the competition as an independent skier.
Individuals who don't earn selection for their country can qualify to compete at the event as an independent competitor.
Should Roberts require motivation to train or compete he won't have to look far, with his girlfriend Macey Hicks also a champion barefoot water-skiier.
She won the open women's division at the recent national championships.
"It is good," Roberts said of the pair both being stars of the sport. "It'll probably push me along a bit and keep me in the sport a bit longer.
"It will help out a lot I reckon."
Outside of the water, Roberts is an up-and-coming footballer with Cobden's under 18.5 side in the Hampden league.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
