The Warrnambool SES unit has celebrated Wear Orange Wednesday by donning their high visibility uniforms.
Unit controller Andrew Miles said it was an important day for the organisation.
"It's a way for the public to show support for the volunteer SES emergency service workers," he said.
Residents are encouraged to thank volunteers by making a donation and wearing orange to celebrate the day.
Mr Miles said the unit had been busy over the past 12 months, averaging one to two call-outs a week.
"If a major storm comes through Warrnambool, we can get 60-70 jobs in a day," he said.
"It does put a bit of pressure on the members, but we work through it and do what we have to do to get through."
In the South-west, VICSES volunteers have spent close to 20,000 hours in the current financial year responding to emergencies.
Mr Miles wanted to thank the families of Warrnambool's SES volunteers for their ongoing support.
"And also our employers who allow us to respond to jobs throughout the year," he said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
