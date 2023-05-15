Alleged sex fiend warned he faces 'many years' in jail

A Koroit man charged with 45 high-end sex abuse and child pornography offences has been refused bail.
Peter John Russell, 45, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
He has been charged with the alleged horrific abuse of a baby girl for about six months.
A second alleged victim was aged about four years old and a third victim between nine and 16 years.
Police claim more than 10,000 images of abuse were found on his electronic devices, some of which Mr Russell is alleged to have produced.
In refusing bail, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge described the charges as "extremely serious offending".
He said there were three alleged victims and the offending involved gross breaches of trust over lengthy times.
The magistrate said the alleged offending involved "very young children" who were "very young and helpless".
Mr Lethbridge said the accused faced a "very substantial jail term measured over many years" and other allegations involved the manufacture and distribution of child abuse material.
He said it was a strong case.
"The nature and seriousness is serious and very serious examples of very serious offences," he said.
The magistrate said the alleged offending was persistent and damaging involving obsessive and compulsive behaviour.
He said Mr Russell had an extraordinary amount of child abuse material in his possession and he was an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety and welfare of children.
A warrant was executed at the man's home in relation to a separate investigation, during which four images of child abuse material were found of a female baby involved in sexual acts.
According to police Mr Russell was then identified as an alleged offender and on February 10 this year another warrant was executed at his home.
It was only when police found a third device under a bedside table that officers located images of young females involved in sexual acts on the messaging application wickr.
That app deletes communication after seven days and Mr Russell told police he used the phone to access child pornography.
The court was told when interviewed, Mr Russell told investigators: "If people call you a monster long enough you become a monster".
Two of the alleged victims had made complaints to family members but no reports were made to police.
The court was told the four-year-old alleged victim told family members she was threatened she would be smacked if she did not take part in sex acts.
Police also claim Mr Russell proactively sought access to his alleged victims.
On his five electronic devices there were 5655 examples of category one child abuse material and 4455 of category two images and videos, it was alleged.
The court was told there were 71 images of the first victim, 25 of which are claimed to be category one abuse.
There were 196 images of the second victim, 20 of category one abuse and four of category two abuse.
The court heard on February 27 this year a third alleged victim came forward, claiming she was abused between the ages of nine and 15 years, which led to an additional 13 charges.
She also reported Mr Russell took images of him abusing her and that the offending first happened in 2015.
The court was told Mr Russell's prior criminal history involved breaking a woman's wrist.
In 1998 it was alleged he argued with a partner about him seeing other women and there was a heated altercation which resulted in her pushing him and him responding by punching her and pushing her head into a wall several times.
There was later a statement of no complaint when the couple reconciled.
Police told the court that ion December 2005 it was alleged Mr Russell had committed sexual offences against a prepubescent girl, but a brief of evidence was not authorised by police.
The court was told in November 2016 Mr Russell was intercepted in a vehicle with a 16-year-old girl passenger. There were unopened alcohol containers in the car and Mr Russell had trouble explaining why the girl was in his car.
Police claimed the current charges were extremely serious, the prosecution case was very strong and if found guilty Mr Russell risked a significant jail term.
They said Mr Russell had made admissions, it was concerning alleged victims were getting younger and he was a significant risk to the community.
Police also claimed Mr Russell shared images online with like-minded offenders that he had taken of himself abusing his three alleged victims.
It was claimed that to gain entry to such online groups that new members had to provide child abuse material.
