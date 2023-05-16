THE Hampden league's premiership favourite stacks up statistically, as the number one side offensively and defensively, while two sides outside the top-five are getting looks at goal but wasting opportunities.
South Warrnambool leads the competition for most points for (488) and least against (194) per game across the first five rounds of the season, strengthening its credentials as the team to beat.
"On the offence side, we're not miles ahead on inside 50s compared to the opposition but we've been reasonably efficient when we go in there," Roosters coach Mat Battistello said.
"I think we're getting good looks at it which helps. Our ball movement has been an area of improvement with our inside 50 kicks.
"It is a balancing act with where you kick the ball inside 50 and if it comes back out again, if you can defend it.
"We're probably more concerned with our ability to defend the ball coming out more than our points for."
But the Roosters - the most accurate team (73 goals, 50 points) - haven't had the most scoring shots.
That honour lies with Warrnambool.
The Blues have had 131 scoring shots for 52 goals and 79 points.
Their inaccuracy has proved costly with the side slipping to a 2-3 win-loss record but the fact they're peppering the goals is a positive and the tide could soon turn, making the Dan O'Keefe-coached side a major threat.
Another team outside the top-five but having its share of chances is Cobden, which is also 2-3.
The Bombers have had 117 scoring shots - equal third with second-placed Terang Mortlake - courtesy of two high-scoring opening rounds.
They've kicked the second most goals (57) behind the Roosters (73) with the Bloods (55) running third in that category.
Cobden co-coach Dan Casey said the Bombers were doing a lot right but needed to tweak areas of their game to capitalise.
"We get it down there (in attack) but our problem is we seem to not work hard to keep it in there," he told The Standard.
"Last year it was so hard to score for our team so they knew how hard to work and this year our ability to keep the ball inside the 50 (is lacking). The first two games we were excellent. We're working on having a target up forward."
Casey said the Bombers, who sit mid-range on points against, could tighten up in that area too.
"A lot of the teams we've lost against, their midfielders have been kicking goals," he said.
"It's what we were pretty disappointed about, especially Saturday night. We've got this high-calibre midfield group and the first two games we were really hard to score against whereas all of a sudden we're now getting scored against heaps.
"Our midfield has to get a lot better at defending. Last year I think we were top three or four for centre clearances.
"But (this year) every game we've lost (the opposition) has got on top. On the weekend it was (Camperdown's) Hamish Sinnott and Cam Spence, the week before (against North Warrnambool) Matt Wines and Jett Bermingham played well against us and in the second half when we lost to Terang, Scotty Carlin got on top of us."
But there is no cause for alarm.
"Once it clicks, we'll be fine. As a group, we just have to have more fun with it," Casey said.
"Hopefully we'll put a bit of experience in the team this week and reload."
Bottom-placed Hamilton Kangaroos - the only side yet to have a win this season - has had more scoring shots than ninth-placed Portland.
The Roos have had 84 scoring shots and the Tigers just 58, although they have managed to pluck a win.
Casey is bullish about the Kangaroos' list and can see coach Hamish Waldron, who returned from injury at the weekend, enjoying success as the season progresses, highlighting Darcy Russell as a dangerous opponent in attack.
"The whole competition is so even from the bottom to the top - Hamilton haven't played well yet but they've got potential- they've got the key forwards, they've got a really good midfield group," he said.
"They haven't clicked and when they do, all of a sudden you can win six games on the trot and it all opens up again."
Battistello saw glimpses for the Roos when they played them on Saturday.
"I thought they played exceptionally well. I felt like they won the second half," he said.
Camperdown: scoring shots: 96; goals: 50; points: 46; Cobden: scoring shots: 117; goals: 50; points: 60; Koroit: scoring shots: 100; goals: 53; points: 47; Hamilton: scoring shots: 84; goals: 39; points: 45; North Warrnambool: scoring shots: 105; goals: 52; points: 53; Port Fairy: scoring shots: 93; goals: 41; points: 52; Portland: scoring shots: 58; goals: 28; points: 30; South Warrnambool: scoring shots: 123; goals: 73; points: 50; Terang Mortlake: scoring shots: 117; goals: 55; points: 62; Warrnambool: scoring shots: 131; goals: 52; points: 79.
