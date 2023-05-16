The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

The point of difference: How inaccuracy in front of goal is shaping the 2023 Hampden league ladder

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's firepower includes the likes of Jackson Bell (main) while South Warrnambool's Flynn Wilkinson is part of a Roosters' team which sits atop the ladder. Pictures by Sean McKenna, Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's firepower includes the likes of Jackson Bell (main) while South Warrnambool's Flynn Wilkinson is part of a Roosters' team which sits atop the ladder. Pictures by Sean McKenna, Eddie Guerrero

THE Hampden league's premiership favourite stacks up statistically, as the number one side offensively and defensively, while two sides outside the top-five are getting looks at goal but wasting opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.