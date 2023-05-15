South West Cricket Association will hold a delegates meeting on May 24 to discuss the future of the competition following the departures of Terang and Noorat.
The two clubs recently joined the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association as a merged entity - Noorat Terang - just one year after Mortlake left for the WDCA.
SWCA president Kym Mathew said the purpose of the meeting was for clubs to help determine how the competition would look next season.
He doesn't anticipate more defections.
"It's really all about the member clubs showing solidarity or having a determination of where they want to go," he said.
"The current executive can only do what they can do, the member clubs are the ones that are going to drive the outcome from here."
The president said the organisation was discussing the potential make-up of the competition for the 2023-24 season.
"In the current scenario there'd probably six division one teams, I think it's seven division two teams and it would be 10 division three teams," he said.
"We'll have only lost one junior side."
Mathew admitted SWCA was "disappointed" with the defections but wished them "all the best and good luck" for the future.
He said he "didn't think it was the end of the world".
"Clubs have got to do their own due diligence for each club and maybe sometimes the big community picture is ignored a little..." he said.
"I understand the logic, having been a club person myself and I know why. The clubs believe it's the best thing for them to do but it's about a club, it's not about the association. Not once have these clubs said 'we're really going to impact the South West if we leave'.
"That's never been their consideration and nor should it. Unfortunately that's just the way of the world, isn't it? I personally don't have a problem with it, I just think it's a little shortsighted."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
