South West Cricket Association to hold delegates meeting following Terang, Noorat departures

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 15 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:30pm
Terang and Noorat recently joined the Warrnambool and District competition. File picture
Terang and Noorat recently joined the Warrnambool and District competition. File picture

South West Cricket Association will hold a delegates meeting on May 24 to discuss the future of the competition following the departures of Terang and Noorat.

