Magistrate makes special treatment request for sex offender

A Warrnambool magistrate has requested Warrnambool health services try and provide support for a registered sex offender.
Ian Cooper, 35, of Ocean Grove in Warrnambool, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a sentencing hearing.
He has pleaded guilty to two charges of stalking and four counts of breaching a sex offence registration order.
Lawyer Ian Pugh said the case was previously deferred for sentencing and requested a further adjournment so his client could seek treatment.
He said that Cooper had engaged with the Office Of Corrections in line with his bail conditions, but he had become unwell.
The solicitor said supporting Cooper had become an overwhelming task for Cooper's mother.
Mr Pugh said support workers were trying to get Cooper treatment at Warrnambool as well as at Geelong and other regional centres.
The lawyer submitted the outstanding criminal matters should not proceed to sentence on Monday.
"He's been really trying. He's got issues. He needs at least three or four weeks. There have been no further incidents," Mr Pugh said.
"He's done his best to comply but he has issues that need to be addressed."
Cooper said he needed at least a three-month adjournment due to difficulty seeking treatment.
Cooper's mother told the court that she and her son were loud people as part of their culture and they had been asked to leave a treatment centre.
"I don't know how to deal with him. I need help. How does this help my mental health?" she asked.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he couldn't order the hospital to provide
Cooper with the issues he faced.
But, he said it seemed it was a matter of urgency that Cooper receive far more intensive treatment than was being offered.
"Effort could and should be made, further efforts," Mr Lethbridge said.
He adjourned the sentencing hearing part-heard until June 15.
"We'll try and get you the help you need and your mother. Hopefully you will be in a better state then," Mr Lethbridge said.
Previously Detective Acting Sergeant Jacqui Eaton, of the Warrnambool sex offences and child abuse investigation team, told the court that as of June 2021 Mr Cooper was a registered sex offender for eight years.
On June 21 last year Mr Cooper was also placed on a prohibition order to further protect the community.
That order included an 11pm to 6am home curfew and that he not follow, harass or stalk females or engage shop assistants in sexual conversations.
Police claim Mr Cooper breached his overnight curfew on December 28 when he was located in the Surfside Holiday Park at 11.30pm, when he claimed he was looking for a cigarette.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said Mr Cooper had also gone to a Koroit Street shop twice in December and tried to chat up a shop assistant, the second time asking for her name and telephone number and kissing her hand.
During an interview with police, Mr Cooper admitted he might have been too friendly.
At 12.30am on December 29, Mr Cooper allegedly jumped out of bushes and surprised four people at The Flume off Merri Street in Warrnambool.
He shook the hand of three people, two men and a woman, before lifting another woman's hand and kissing the back of her hand.
Mr Cooper also attended another shop where another shop assistant claimed she was harassed.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said the shop assistants were "quite concerned" and now left work in pairs to go to their cars.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.