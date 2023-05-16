Terang, Casterton property prices tipped to soar

A new report predicts two south-west towns will experience the state's highest growth in median price over the next five years.
PropTrack data lists Terang as number five on the top 10 list, while Casterton is 10th.
The report predicts Terang's median price will increase from $385,000 to $847,000, while Casterton's median price is expected to increase from $344,000 to $694,000.
Ray White agent Chris Thomas said there was strong interest in properties in Terang.
"There's certainly growing interest in Terang," he said.
"There's a lot of interest from buyers outside the area. It's a great place with great schools and great facilities. It's on the highway and it has a train station."
Mr Thomas said there was a high number of people looking to enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle.
He said prices in Terang had increased in recent years.
"Prices in regional areas have increased in recent years and Terang certainly hasn't missed out," Mr Thomas said
"There's a bit of a shortage of listings too."
Mr Thomas said a two-bedroom cottage in Seymour Street was attracting a lot of interest.
"It's in a good price bracket of $330,000 to $360,000, which makes it a good option for first-home buyers or investors," he said.
"We had our first open house recently and we had a lot of people coming through."
The predictions come as the Reserve Bank of Australia revealed a lack of housing was expected to drive up prices.
"A shortfall in housing supply, relative to strong demand from a rising population, is expected to result in continued upward pressure on rents, adding to the inflation forecast," the May Statement of Monetary Policy reveals.
It also revealed inflation has hit its peak.
"Consumer price inflation in Australia eased in the March quarter, confirming that inflation has passed its peak," it reveals.
"Underlying inflation is expected to decline over coming years to be around the top of the inflation target range by mid-2025."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.