FOOTBALLER Sam Kelly needn't look far for inspiration.
The South Warrnambool key forward leads the Hampden league goal-kicking tally with 19 after the five rounds.
He kicked a season-high six goals against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday to jump atop the leader-board.
It comes after he scored 31 goals from 18 matches last season.
Kelly, 32, said his teammates had identified a reason for his purple patch.
"The boys reckon since I got married (in November) that's what's turned me around, so I should thank my wife (Rebecca)," he laughed.
The bulk of Kelly's goals have come from set shots in 2023. He said playing in a strong team with midfield nous had helped his cause as a marking forward.
"It's s a good forward line to play in at the moment and I'll take the goals as they come," Kelly said.
The Roosters have kicked a competition-best 488 points thus far.
"Willy White's been snagging a heap of goals too - we try and look after each other, us left-footers," he joked.
"Jack Dye's been in and out (of the side) but he's definitely a valuable addition and when we get Shannon (Beks) back and he can ruck and run centre forward and take another good defender."
South Warrnambool is undefeated after five rounds and sits atop the ladder as the premiership favourite.
Kelly played in the Roosters' most recent flag in 2011 alongside the Thompson brothers - Nick and Sam.
"We're vying for another one. We have a good mixture of age and youth at the moment," he said.
"Even having Jez Mugavin back (this season) - he played in '06 in a flag."
The Roosters' depth is one of their strengths.
Against Hamilton they played two debutants - Riley Thomas and Josh Folkes - with a host of experienced players on the sidelines.
Top-liners Liam Youl, Ricky Henderson, Shannon Beks, Ollie Bridgewater, Will White and Ollie Lee missed the match.
"We've had a few injuries and (players) unavailable which hasn't helped but we've still been able to have boys step up and everyone who's coming in is doing their job and it's going to make it tough for selection down the track," Kelly said.
"It is good to know we've got that bit of depth. We've just got to get a bit more consistent. I still think we've got another level or two to get to."
Kelly thought the first-gamers performed admirably.
"Riley battled well in the ruck and Josh did well up forward - he snagged a couple (of goals) himself and hit me up so I was happy with that as well," he said.
South Warrnambool and Terang Mortlake - the only two unbeaten sides - will play each other on Saturday.
Kelly said it was a challenge the Roosters would embrace.
"It seems the whole competition has got a lot more even which is good and Terang one of the big improvers," he said.
"But even last year, later in the year they were hard to beat over there. I think we just scrapped away with it in the end."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.