Five generations of a south-west family caught up recently.
The eldest family member, Wilma Gay, is turning 90 in September, while the youngest is her great-great-grandson, Arlo Oxnam, who was born on April 12 this year.
Wilma, her son Chris Gay, 72, and granddaughter Karen Gay, 49, live in Timboon, while her great-grandson Dean Oxnam, 21, and partner Sophie Harlock live in Warrnambool with their son Arlo. Wilma said there were many differences in the way each generation grew up.
"There are a lot of differences because when I was young there was no television, we washed with copper to boil (clean) the clothes and there were a few cars but not many," Wilma said.
"Electricity was only just coming in when I was young."
Wilma said it was amazing for the family to have members from five generations in the one place.
"I feel very blessed that we've got this big family and that we're a close loving family," she said. Her granddaughter, Karen, said the family has a tight-knit bond between the generations.
"It doesn't happen for many families. We realise we're quite lucky that we have quite a big extended family," she said. "Everybody's been quite young parents - there's longevity in the genes.
"The females in the family seem to live a long time."
Wilma's mother lived 10 days short of turning 101-years-old.
Wilma has six children (two who have since died), 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three-great-great-grandchildren and another one on the way.
