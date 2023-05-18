A Warrnambool musician has launched a video series for all ages on YouTube.
Luds Mjeda, who performs under the stage name Mr M Adventures, is now working on the first series of his new show Did You Know - Fun Facts About Fun Things.
Mr Mjeda said he had planned out 14 episodes, the first three of which were now live.
"I thought I might do the first series on crazy facts about space, because everyone loves space, whether you're a kid or an adult," he told The Standard.
The father of two has released educational videos on the star system Alpha Centauri, Ham the Astrochimp and the universe and the big bang, with his next episode to focus on stars.
Mr Mjeda said series two would be about mythical creatures.
"Unicorns, fairies, mermaids, the Loch Ness Monster, that sort of stuff," he said.
Mr Mjeda made the decision to start making videos to increase his visibility online.
"Music is great, live shows are fantastic, but we're very fortunate to be living in an age of social media so why not utilise that?" he said.
"You can't just record an album, play it live and that's it, there's got to be more to it in terms of promotion."
The musician released 12 albums throughout the 2000s before transitioning his style for Mr M Adventures.
"The gigging was great, but I came to a point where I wasn't having fun and it was becoming a chore," Mr Mjeda said.
"I had to either walk away or reinvent myself."
After attaining a Diploma of Early Childhood Education, Mr Mjeda found playing for children reignited his passion for music.
Mr M Adventures released his second album Board Games in April this year, following his 2020 self-titled record.
The musician said he was now making music and videos for all ages, even if the topics were about space and superheroes.
"Yes, it might be harder to get somewhere but in the end I feel people can go 'I like this person, because he's doing something different'," he said.
"The reinvention was what I needed, what I was looking for and now it's like a fresh start."
Mr Mjeda said he would persevere with the series and hoped it would see future success.
"I don't want to say to myself in 20 years' time 'what if I had tried that Mr M thing?', if it works or doesn't, I've given it a go," he said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
