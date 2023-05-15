Warrnambool's St Joseph's Church was filled with symphonic tunes of classical music at the Mother's Day Concert on Sunday.
The annual event featured Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra's 30-plus musicians and seven soloists, bringing the 150-year church to life.
About 17 items were performed including the music of Mozart, Strauss, Mendelssohn, Wagner, Donizetti, Handel, Telemann and Liszt.
It also included the premiere of Warrnambool composer Ken Stott's "ravishing new" Reverie for solo cello and orchestra.
A highlight of the show was lyric baritone Craig Everingham, who has worked with Opera Australia and appears on ABC Classic recordings as a soloist and ensemble member.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.