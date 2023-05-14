A 32-year-old Portland man banned from possessing a firearm has been caught with an imitation gun he is claimed to have pulled in the street during an altercation.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said a firearm investigation was conducted during recent days.
On Saturday there was an incident near the busy intersection of Hurd and Townsend streets involving two vehicles about 4pm.
It's alleged that a firearm was produced by a man in one of the cars and reports were made to Portland police.
At 11am on Sunday Portland police members attended at a Rundell Street address where they made enquiries about the Saturday altercation.
The resident of the Rundell Street unit is currently subject to a firearms prohibition order, which enables police to enter his home to search for firearms.
As a result of a search police located a full metal gas gel blaster pistol.
"It looks and feels like a real firearm. It's very realistic," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"We arrested a 32-year-old Portland man and he has been charged with being a prohibited person possessing an imitation pistol and driving while disqualified.
"He was bailed to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on September 12."
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said police would allege the incident happened during broad daylight at a busy Portland intersection.
"We are asking anyone who saw anything in that location at that time to come forward to Portland police," he said.
"We received reports from the public on Saturday, conducted follow-up enquiries in relation to the vehicles involved and were able to locate and seize the imitation weapon involved.
"These gel blasters are illegal. You cannot have them and if you are subject to a firearm prohibition order then you will face serious charges."
The investigator said police were focusing on gun-related crime.
"We are trying to locate illegal firearms ... it's a concerted effort," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
"There is no lawful excuse for having these imitation firearms.
"Anyone with information about firearms or imitation guns is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.