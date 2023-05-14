The Standard
Portland man charged and bailed after being found with imitation firearm

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 9:35am
Metal gel blasters are extremely realistic. Police say there is no lawful excuse for having such an item. This is a file image.
A 32-year-old Portland man banned from possessing a firearm has been caught with an imitation gun he is claimed to have pulled in the street during an altercation.

