A time to celebrate the value of families Advertising Feature

Take time to enjoy a family meal during National Families Week. Picture Shutterstock

Families are the foundation of community life worldwide, and each year, on May 15, the United Nations observes International Day of Families to recognise their value.

Jamie Crosby, CEO of Families Australia, says that, through government support, Australia has "gone the extra mile" to organise National Families Week.

"It's a time to recognise families, in all their diversity, and really encourage people to reflect on the importance and value of their family structure to them," Jamie said.

When talking about families, Families Australia recognises all dynamics, from two adults with children to extended networks, inter-generational connections, and communities.

"Particularly within a First Nations context, family has a much broader definition. Family is also about community," Jamie said.

The same can be said for rural and regional areas, where a community relies upon each other as a family network would.

"If you think about netball clubs and swimming clubs and rural firefighters, they're all family members, and they're all members of families contributing to their communities," Jamie said.

"National Families Week is promoting family connection, but also what families as a whole contribute to their communities, and how that can be celebrated as well."

This year's theme is 'Living real, dreaming big', recognising that the last few years have been challenging.

In addition to economic challenges and the impact of the rising cost of living, there is still the ongoing effect of bushfires and floods, which have caused significant strain on communities and families alike.

"'Living real' is about recognising that families are pretty resilient units. They've bounced back, even in difficult circumstances and challenging times," Jamie said.

Moving forward, especially since emerging from the pandemic, families are encouraged to 'dream big' about their future.

"It's about inspiring people to be energised and set some goals and imagine how things might be different, and recognise that with their own skills and abilities, and maybe occasionally a little bit of help or support from others, life can be a lot more enjoyable than it has been over the last little while," Jamie said.

There are many ways for people to celebrate National Families Week from May 15 to 21.

"We're really trying to create a space where people can celebrate the more positive aspects of family life and take a little bit of time out of some pretty busy schedules, whether it's school sports, or work, to actually spend some time with their family, and reflect on the enjoyment that it can bring," said Jamie.

TOP TIPS

Have fun with your family and create time to play

Take time out from technology and enjoy family time together

Appreciate your family, friends and community - everybody matters!

Participate in an exercise or relaxation class as a family group, or play a team sport

Celebrate your family's achievements

Have confidence in your abilities and celebrate the positive aspects of family life

Help and support others whenever you can

Build connections and learn from others