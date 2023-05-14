The Hamilton Highway at Darlington is closed after a log truck rollover early Monday morning.
Camperdown police Senior Constable Ross Paton said the truck collided with a power pole in the middle of Darlington just before 1am.
He said the driver, a man aged about 40 years old, suffered leg injuries and was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
"Investigations into the cause of the single-vehicle collision are ongoing," he said.
"There are traffic diversions in place around the accident scene.
"It's expected that the traffic diversions will be in place until about 8.30am-9am while the power pole and power lines are being fixed and the road is cleared of debris."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an accident in Darlington at 12:40am.
"One man with minor injuries was taken to Warrnambool hospital in a stable condition," she said.
