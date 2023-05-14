The Standard
Man to appear at Warrnambool Magistrates' Court for drug, weapons and proceeds of crime

By Lillian Altman
Updated May 15 2023 - 8:22am, first published May 14 2023 - 6:00pm
A 19-year-old Warrnambool man will face court on Monday after search warrants uncovered drugs, thousands of dollars of cash and weapons over the weekend.
Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

