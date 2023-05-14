A 19-year-old Warrnambool man will face court on Monday after search warrants uncovered drugs, thousands of dollars of cash and weapons over the weekend.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Rob McKinley told The Standard a warrant was executed at a west Warrnambool address on Friday, May 12, followed by a second warrant at a Naringal address on Saturday, May 13.
Acting Sergeant McKinley said drugs and weapons were located at both addresses, while cash was also located during the search in Naringal.
He said the man received two charges of trafficking methyl amphetamine and further charged for the possession of methyl amphetamine, dealing with the proceeds of crime being for about $16,000 of cash, possessing a prohibited weapon being knuckle dusters and possessing a controlled weapon which was an extendable baton.
"He wasn't present at either warrant," Acting Sergeant McKinley said.
"He handed himself into police on Saturday night.
"He has been remanded in custody to appear in Warrnambool magistrates tomorrow (on Monday)."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
