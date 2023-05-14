TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith won his first Casterton Cup and jockey Dean Yendall his third when Bold Bourbon produced a career-best performance to win the $50,000 race on Sunday.
Bold Bourbon defeated the Naracoorte-trained Farooq by a length-and-three-quarters, with Loyal Consul back in third spot, to take out the 2000-metre contest.
Yendall was left with no option but to travel wide on the lightly raced four-year-old after drawing barrier 11.
Smith said the wide barrier was a concern but he was rapt with how in-form hoop Yendall handled the situation.
"I must admit I was worried about the wide barrier," Smith told The Standard.
"It's never good to draw a wide gate especially at Casterton.
"It was a good ride by Dean when you consider he had no other option but to push forward.
"Bold Bourbon is racing in great heart, winning three in a row."
Smith will now plot a plan for his cup winner with multiple options under consideration.
"I'll be guided by how Bold Bourbon pulls up but I'll have a look at the racing calendar over the next few days to work out his future program," he said.
"We could go to a mid-week race in town or head up to Swan Hill with him for his next start but that will be dictated by how well he pulls up."
Yendall, who had four wins at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, rode three of the five flat winners.
Luv The Bool and Rivkin were his other wins.
Elvison put in a faultless jumps display around Casterton to win the $35,000 restricted steeplechase for Symon Wilde.
The nine-year-old, ridden by New Zealand-born jumps jockey Aaron Kuru, defeated Historic by seven lengths to win the feature jumps race on the nine-event program.
Elvision's win gave Wilde two of the four jumps winners. Fabalot won an open hurdle for Wilde while the stable also tasted success on the flat with Luv The Bool.
Spare Coin won his maiden for the Warrnambool-based trainer at Ballarat's Sunday meeting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.