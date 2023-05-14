The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith wins 2023 Casterton Cup with Bold Bourbon

By Tim Auld
Updated May 14 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:19pm
Lindsey Smith enjoys race meetings at Casterton. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith won his first Casterton Cup and jockey Dean Yendall his third when Bold Bourbon produced a career-best performance to win the $50,000 race on Sunday.

