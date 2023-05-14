The Warrnambool Seahwawks banked a pair of valuable Big V road wins across the weekend, with US import Jamal Pollydore returning to his damaging best in both round eight games.
The Seahawks sit third with a record of 8-2 after defeating Southern Peninsula 93-69 on Saturday and Chelsea 98-85 on Sunday.
Pollydore dropped 31 points against Southern Peninsula before scoring a mighty 42 points against Chelsea.
The American averages 26.5 points per game this season but prior to the weekend was coming off games of 20 and 17 points - slightly below his lofty standards.
"It was nice to see," Seahawks coach Alex Gynes said of Pollydore's performances.
"He's still been able to put points on the board and impact the game but it was nice to see a few shots drop.
"He's a class act it was nice to see him play the way that he can given that he's had a couple of niggling injuries over the last couple of weeks."
Gynes himself was influential across the two games (20 and 22 points) while Oliver Bidmade (14 points, 21 rebounds and 12 points, 16 rebounds) performed strongly.
The Seahawks mentor was delighted to come away with the maximum points from the weekend.
"Two winnable games I guess with teams below us on the ladder, so it was nice to get the job done," he said.
"We knew if we played the way we can do and have been playing, we were a chance of winning both games. So it was a very good feeling to come away on the road.
"No matter who you're playing it's always a tough road trip so a great result.
"It was a really important weekend for us to separate ourselves in terms of the top four or five moving into the back end of the year."
The Seahawks got off to contrasting starts in both games, with the side leading 30-13 at quarter-time against Southern Peninsula and trailing 30-19 at the same point against Chelsea.
Gynes credited the close proximity between the games for the differing first quarters.
"The start last night was fantastic it just set the tone for us," he said.
"We came out of the blocks really quick and put the foot to the throat so that was fantastic.
"Today (Sunday) obviously a short turn around, 11.00am start.
"We were probably a bit sluggish and we just weren't ourselves in the first quarter and then got the legs turning over in the second quarter and we were able to run away with the win in the end."
Meanwhile, the Warrnambool Mermaids proved too good in their away clash with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, winning 69-57.
Dakota Crichton top-scored for the Mermaids with 21 points, while Amy wormald contributed 17 points to go with 12 rebounds.
The Mermaids boast a 6-2 record after eight rounds and like the Seahawks, sit in third place.
The side faces Altona at the Arc on Saturday, with the Seahawks' game to follow against Collingwood.
