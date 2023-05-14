The Standard
Warrnambool Seahawk Jamal Pollydore scores heavy during Big V wins against Southern Peninsula and Chelsea

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 14 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Riley Nicolson scored seven points against Chelsea. Picture by Larry Lawson
The Warrnambool Seahwawks banked a pair of valuable Big V road wins across the weekend, with US import Jamal Pollydore returning to his damaging best in both round eight games.

