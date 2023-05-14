WINSLOW training export Ciaron Maher just pulled up short making a clean sweep of the big three Group 1 races in Adelaide on Saturday.
Maher won the Australasian Oaks with Affair A Suivere a fortnight ago while Ruthless Dame took out the Sangster Stakes last week.
But he missed the three features when Promises Kept failed to hold out the fast-finishing Dunkel in Saturday's South Australian Derby.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, was happy with Promises Kept's performance.
"I thought it was a top run," Maher told The Standard.
"We would have loved it if Promises Kept could have held on to win but Dunkel was just too strong at the end of the 2500 metres.
"It was Promises Kept's first run for us. He came to us in great order from Greg Eurell. I'm confident going forward there's a lot more improvement in the horse. There's a lot of upside to him.
"We'll see how he pulls up over the next few days before making any future plans for him. We could go up to the Brisbane carnival but we'll let the dust settle down for a day or two before making any decisions."
Maher said jockey Mark Zahra gave a glowing report about Promises Kept after he dismounted from the three-year-old following the classic contest.
"Mark was really happy with the run put in by Promises Kept," he said. "Mark said going forward the horse should develop into a nice stayer with a bit of time under his belt."
Promises Kept took his stake earnings to more than $275,000 following his second-placing in the South Australian Derby.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.