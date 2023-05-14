TWO injuries compounded Hamilton Kangaroos' loss to South Warrnambool on Saturday.
Emerging forward Hamish Cook will miss next round with concussion protocols while key defender Jandre Slabbert could miss an extended period with a shoulder injury after it popped out during the 18.12 (120) to 8.7 (55) defeat.
Coach Hamish Waldron, who played his first game of the season following his own injury woes, said Slabbert would be a wait-and-see prospect.
"It was pretty bad - it didn't want to go back in," he said.
"He hopped in the car to go to the hospital and that's when it went back in.
"It will be five to six weeks probably. He knows how to manage it; he's had it before.
"He straps them both and they hadn't come out for years so he thought he was over it all but unfortunately it happened."
The Roos were 40 points down at quarter-time in the top-versus-bottom of the ladder clash.
"We went in at half-time and said 'we need to try and break even with them in the second half' and I think they beat us by a point," he said.
"But the damage was done in the first quarter."
Waldron was pleased with his team's fight back and the efforts of some of its younger players such as forward Zach Burgess, debutant Joey Lehmann and second-gamer Bailey Baker.
"Zach played his best game of the year. He kicked three goals and had nine tackles and 11 possessions - that's a big game for a small forward," he said.
"Taine Morris was our best player. We put him up on the wing for a bit and he played really well."
The winless side's main goal is to "try and make little inroads" and "win quarter-by-quarter".
He said the Roosters made that task difficult.
"They are well structured. I just felt at times you couldn't get past them," Waldron said.
"They had a few players out and I thought it might throw them out of shape a little bit but they are so well-drilled and Sam Kelly down forward kicked six and we couldn't stop him."
