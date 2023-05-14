The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hamish Cook, Jandre Slabbert hurt in Hamilton Kangaroos' defeat to South Warrnambool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 14 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Cook was concussed on Saturday. File shot
Hamish Cook was concussed on Saturday. File shot

TWO injuries compounded Hamilton Kangaroos' loss to South Warrnambool on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.