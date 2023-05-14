Panmure coach Rebecca Mitchell has revealed the extra measures her side is taking to match it with the best sides in Warrnambool and District netball.
The Bulldogs prevailed 57-23 over a spirited Russells Creek on Saturday with Mitchell happy but not content getting too comfortable in third spot.
The side is behind last season's grand finalists Merrivale (second) and Nirranda (first) after six rounds.
"We've actually had a special program start last week in the Regional Institute of Sport. They're run out of Camperdown and they've actually come in and we've sat down and done a program with them," Mitchell said following her side's win against the Creekers.
"So they're going to help us throughout the season and hopefully lift (us) a little bit.
"We're sitting comfortable but I really want us to push up into that bit further and take on the likes of Nirranda and Merrivale who are sitting pretty high."
The Bulldogs playing coach praised her troops for their performance against the youth-laden Creekers.
"It was a good win," she said. "Stace (Russells Creek coach Stacy Dunkley), an absolute credit to her taking on a pretty young team and starting from scratch really. They are a good team to come up against. They are really vocal and strong but credit to our girls, they really adapted."
17 and under Bulldogs Amy Jones and Arliah Stuart spent time on court in the final quarter and "stood up", according to Mitchell.
"We're managing four injuries throughout the team at the moment, so switching it around a little bit and giving those injuries a bit of an ease up was definitely handy for us," she said.
"Hopefully in the next few weeks it pays off for us."
Laura Roberts and Ally Barker stood out for the victors while Dunkley was the Creekers' best.
Dunkley declared she was "really proud" of her side despite the result.
"I'm really proud of the girls considering our last two games we dropped our heads and were unable to play three or even four quarters," she said.
"Today was really inspiring and everyone today got around each other and considering the score, it was absolutely amazing to see everyone's voice on court, backing each other up and chasing loose balls."
Meanwhile at home, South Rovers pulled of a narrow win against Allansford to clinch their first four points of the season. Zahra Walker was influential for the Lions, who triumphed 45-44.
Kolora-Noorat continued its rapid rise this season, defeating Old Collegians 57-42 for its fourth win.
In the remaining clashes, Merrivale defeated Timboon Demons 67-47 while Nirranda dismantled Dennington 67-26.
