PORTLAND coach Jarrod Holt will stand down at the end of the 2023 season but is determined to deliver his replacement an emerging list.
The Tigers, who made Hampden league finals for the first time last year, fell to North Warrnambool Eagles 10.13 (73) to 7.12 (54) at Hanlon Park on Saturday. It was their fourth loss in five games with a slow start - they conceded six unanswered goals in the first term - again their bugbear.
Holt saw promising signs and knows the new-look team can build cohesion.
He said it was important for the club to announce his impending departure early to give it ample time to find the best candidate for 2024.
"Not just for myself but for the club I think it's time for someone else," Holt said.
"Fresh ideas and a fresh voice is healthy for the club.
"It's my home club so I am invested in finishing the year strong and if someone comes along and reaps some rewards from us continuing to grow this year and we can pick up a couple of players and win some more games next year I'd be more than happy with that."
Holt said the Tigers' short-term goal was arresting their poor starts.
"They kicked six goals in about 15 minutes. I reckon (Nathan) Vardy kicked four and then they kicked a couple more," he said.
"All we want from a bad period is to see a response and I thought we definitely fought back.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie, who was without former Maskell Medallist Jett Bermingham, said it ebbed and flowed.
"The 10 to 20-minute mark of the last quarter they missed a couple - it could've gone the other way," he said.
