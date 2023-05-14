Old Collegians Coach Ben van de Camp says the club is focused on developing the "football IQ" of its players after the Warriors suffered another heavy loss on Saturday.
The Warriors, who are win-less after the opening six rounds, were defeated 31.10 (196) to 3.7 (25) by a young Kolora-Noorat outfit missing a host of key players.
"We're still relatively young, we do have some old heads in there," van de Camp said.
"Ultimately what we're trying to is build our football IQ so when you have the ball in hand and you know what you're going to do, or when you're 100-metres away from the ball you're anticipating it and you know where it's going to go. So it's all those little things that don't necessarily come naturally to young kids anymore.
"...Unfortunately that switch doesn't get flicked immediately, it take's time. We know we're going to have hard days and we know we're going to have good days.
"It's just about separating the variation between the two and making the gap not as wide."
Van de camp said the Warriors were "beaten by a way better team" but praised his side for its application over four quarters which he said was better than it had been all year.
Ed Lee (three goals) and Declan Barbary (five goals) were the Power's best.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
