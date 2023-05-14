UNDEFEATED reigning premier South Warrnambool is bracing for a tough month on the netball court.
The Roosters overcame vastly-improved Hamilton Kangaroos 62-39 at Pedrina Park on Saturday.
South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison said games against Terang Mortlake "who are a big improver this year" followed by finals aspirants North Warrnambool Eagles and Cobden would provide welcomed challenges.
"We are pleased with where we are at this point of the season. I think we're playing good netball and recognising the parts of our game where we can improve," he said.
"We are still searching for a solid four quarters - I thought yesterday's game we got close to that from an attacking perspective and defensively.
"There's still a lot of hard work in progress that the team have a good appetite about."
Jamison said the Roos provided the first of those tests.
"The scoreboard probably wasn't reflective of the quality of game," he said.
"It was highly physical, highly competitive. Hamilton have improved quite significantly this year and are quite a well-oiled machine."
The premiership-winning mentor said the Roos' pressure meant the Roosters had to adapt.
"I think for us to mitigate that physicality, it was just about keeping the ball short and flat and doing the work early so we weren't getting caught in body contests," Jamison said.
It was the first round of games at Pedrina Park after the Kangaroos' home courts at Melville Oval were deemed unplayable.
Their home games will be played at Pedrina Park for the foreseeable future.
"The courts were fantastic. I think they may have been re-done recently so it was a really good surface to play on and I think the girls really enjoyed being on that surface," Jamison said.
South Warrnambool got through the match unscathed but Hamilton Kangaroos weren't so lucky.
Madsie Phillips - sister of Rooster goaler Hollie - injured her ankle in the second quarter.
"She rolled her ankle quite soon after she came on," Jamison said.
"It's a shame because she's a really exciting up-and-coming defender."
Madsie is in the Hampden squad for the Netball Victoria Association Championships in June.
Jamison, who is coaching that side, is hopeful she'll be fit to play alongside her older sister in the Bottle Greens' uniform.
"It would be great to have her at interleague as well," he said.
In other games, Terang Mortlake made it back-to-back victories in dispatching Port Fairy 68-28, Emily Finch sunk an incredible 65 goals in Cobden's 81-27 rout of Camperdown and North Warrnambool Eagles edged out Portland 53-42 after being just three goals up at three-quarter-time.
