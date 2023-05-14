The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Mother's Day Classic in Warrnambool ran on Pertobe Road on May 14, 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 14 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 500 people have shown their support for a breast cancer charity by taking part in the Mother's Day Classic in Warrnambool on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.