More than 500 people have shown their support for a breast cancer charity by taking part in the Mother's Day Classic in Warrnambool on Sunday.
The Standard photographer was at the Pertobe Road run event on May 14 to capture the sea of pink as the sun shone down.
The event's Warrnambool coordinator Jeff Hintum said the day, which included a seaside run or walk, raffle and live music, was expected to raise about $10,000.
"It's incredible," Mr Hintum said. "People do it for all their own reasons but at the end of the day its raising awareness for breast cancer and raising much needed funds.
It is the event's 16th year running in the city.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.