Grasmere Primary School teacher takes part in Mother's Day Classic Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 14 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Denise Kelly was among more than 500 people to take part in the breast cancer fundraiser Mother's Day Classic Warrnambool on Sunday, May 15. Picture by Sean McKenna
Grasmere Primary School teacher Denise Kelly crossed the finish line in her first Mother's Day Classic just months after completing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

