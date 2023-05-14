Grasmere Primary School teacher Denise Kelly crossed the finish line in her first Mother's Day Classic just months after completing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
The walk is held annually to raise money for the Mother's Day Classic Foundation, which was created by the late Mavis Robertson AM and Louise Davidson AM in 1998.
Both women were inspired to create something similar in Australia after Ms Robertson witnessed a breast cancer fun run overseas.
"Just being here I feel really emotional," Ms Kelly said.
"Every female out there check your boobs."
Ms Kelly was diagnosed with the disease on December 31, 2021.
"It was horrific. There's absolutely no family history (of breast cancer)," she said. "I'd actually been to the doctor with a sore shoulder.
"I got this beautiful young doctor and she said 'look, we'll just be super cautious and we'll send you off for an ultrasound'."
The runner and self-confessed gym junkie said if she hadn't gone to the doctor for the shoulder pain she may never have found out she had cancer.
"I was at the peak of my fitness and then that just came ..." Ms Kelly said.
She said when she found out about the cancer she was shocked.
"Every day something new happens, so it was an information overload," Ms Kelly said.
"Just trying to process it all was really difficult. I thought I was at the very prime of my life. I just thought I was invincible."
Ms Kelly, who lives on a dairy farm near Timboon, said she was grateful to receive treatment so close to home at the Icon Cancer Centre Warrnambool.
'We're just so lucky the medical team here is amazing," she said.
"You can't beat cancer by yourself - you have to have this massive network of people, medically, family, everything just has to fall into line.
"My work was super supportive - 'they said take all the time that you need'."
She returned to work in 2022 after a year off while she received treatment for the cancer.
The school ran a fundraiser for her and the students wore shirts with her face on it with the words 'Ms Kelly is our superhero'.
Ms Kelly said since the diagnosis she has undergone "really aggressive" chemotherapy
" I just couldn't get out of bed, then I had the mastectomy, then radiation and then another seven months of chemo," she said.
Ms Kelly said while she would need to have further treatment for the next five years, the "effects of cancer are lifelong".
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
