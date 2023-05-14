The Standard
South Rovers coach Tim Condon says defensive issues and forward 50 entries hurting his side

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 14 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Lion Sandon Williams takes a nice chest mark. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Rovers coach Tim Condon says poor forward 50 entries and defence after a forward-50 turnover have been causing headaches for his side this season.

