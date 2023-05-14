South Rovers coach Tim Condon says poor forward 50 entries and defence after a forward-50 turnover have been causing headaches for his side this season.
The Lions are 1-5 Following their 64-point loss to Allansford - a side which Condon said his side want to be "around the mark of
"The same as every game so far this year we just fall around that last last kick inside 50," Condon said following the loss.
"From there it's just going back the other way and they're scoring too easy at times. It's a bit of our poor defence, a bit of probably the frustration when you work so hard to try and score, turnover, we probably don't get back hard enough and defend..."
"Our defensive side and that last kick inside 50 is killing us at the moment."
Condon said there were positives from the game however, including his side's ball movement through the middle of the ground.
The Lions' mentor also noted his side's tough draw to start the season which he said made it hard to gain positive momentum.
The Lions have played five of the top-six teams in their opening six rounds and face undefeated Merrivale on Saturday.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
