The Standard
Home/Emergency

Man taken to Geelong hospital following ute rollover in Leslie Manor

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 14 2023 - 11:05am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been taken to Geelong hospital after his utility vehicle rolled in Leslie Manor.
A man has been taken to Geelong hospital after his utility vehicle rolled in Leslie Manor.

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a utility rollover on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

More from Emergency
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.