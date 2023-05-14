A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital following a utility rollover on Sunday morning.
The Country Fire Authority was called to the scene on Steeles Road one kilometre away from the Foxhow Road intersection on May 14 about 8.45am.
A CFA spokesman said it arrived to a rolled work utility vehicle.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics were treating a patient at the scene about 9.15am.
The spokesman said the man in his 20s was taken to Geelong hospital with upper body injuries in a stable condition.
Police also attended.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
