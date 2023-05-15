WELCOME to The Standard's new weekly football column, The Huddle.
Here we will discuss on-field happenings as well as some of the lighter stuff which makes the game great.
NOT many players get to 300 games. Even less kick a bag of goals in their milestone match.
Penshurst veteran Tim McGregor, 39, celebrated the feat on Saturday as the Bombers' senior side recorded a 15.15 (105) to 10.9 (69) win over SMW Rovers.
The dual Mininera and District premiership player kicked six goals in a best-on-ground performance.
"It was a fun day. It's terrific when you just get to sit at full-forward and people up the other end do all the hard work and bring it down to you," he told The Standard.
"We have very strong juniors and the first game of the year I think we had 10 under 18 players, seven debutants so it's quite enjoyable being at the other end and watching these kids come through and play quite well."
The 300-game tally excludes junior matches.
McGregor - now a father to Austin, 8, and Maggie, 6, - first ran out for a senior game in the Bombers' famous red and black hoops in 2000. He's had stints away from the club in the two decades since - when he lived in Melbourne and Perth - but the lure of home was always strong.
There were seasons were he played in the city but other times he'd commit to travelling back to the Mininera and District competition.
He's been back full-time in the Western District for some 10 years.
"It's a pretty welcoming place and there's a big emphasis on families and juniors and there's the social aspect as well that really makes it worthwhile," McGregor said.
"Like any club it's heavily volunteer-driven and people do a lot of hard work, so it's easy to come back and keep playing year after year."
McGregor, who is unsure if he will play into his 40s but will "never say never", featured in Penshurst's 2009 and 2012 premiership sides.
The former Mininera and District league interleague representative played centre half-back in one and at centre half-forward in the other, highlighting his versatility as a player.
"I played a season at Albion in Melbourne in the Western Region footy league pinch-hitting out of the ruck too," McGregor said.
As for another premiership tilt? McGregor and his Bombers are eyeing finals.
They have a 3-2 record to start the season.
"It is hard early on because we knew we were going to be quite a young side," he said.
"We're tracking pretty well. We want to play finals, that's the aim, we had a good win on the weekend and the week prior beating the reigning premiers Ararat and that was a really good challenge.
"It's a long year so wins at this time of year are worth gold."
Those who read last round's Warrnambool and District league Record may have noticed a pair intriguing player names in the Lions' football squad.
'Albert Park' and 'Walter Oval' were both picked for the Lions, with both players sharing the names of Warrnambool sporting venues.
This is not the first time this season Park and Oval have been selected for the Lions, so they must be doing something right on the field to hold their spots.
Rumour has it the pair are in talks to recruit close friend 'Reid Oval' for a game later in the season.
PORT Fairy is fielding a young team with experience scattered throughout in 2023.
Sandy Robinson - a former VFL ruckman - has recommitted to the club after playing just one senior game last season.
He's featured in four of their five games so far, giving coach Dustin McCorkell experience to call on.
"He's back full-time. He's another one who's been out of the game for a couple of years so it's good to have him there with his experience," the first-year coach said.
"I think he can play all over the ground in different positions which is handy to have."
OUTGOING Portland coach Jarrod Holt has always enjoyed watching his team play with dare.
This season, as the Tigers undergo a rebuild, is no different.
Holt, who will step aside at the end of the season, will encourage his team to attack and use flair rather than go into its shell.
"I am never going to coach them to instead of it being a 100-point loss being a 70-point loss by being really defensive," he said.
"I'd rather that than being really negative and defensive and trying to minimise the damage.
"We're aware there's going to be some games against the really good sides where we might have some big losses along the way but we want to put ourselves in positions to win games.
"The reality is where we're at at the moment is we're in the bottom few teams but I think we could knock off some of these good sides on our day if we continue to play this style of footy."
GWV Rebels will be back in action on Sunday against the Gold Coast Academy after more than a month's break.
The Rebels' most recent match was on April 16.
In that time their players have had the opportunity to play senior football at their home clubs - think Cobden debutant Rhys Unwin - or at representative levels, such as South Warrnambool's George Stevens and Luamon Lual. Stevens represented Geelong in the VFL and the AFL Academy while Lual was picked to play for Vic Country in against a Young Guns side, giving him a chance to impress recruiters.
