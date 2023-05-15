The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

The Huddle: Penshurst veteran Tim McGregor kicks six goals in 300th Mininera league game

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy, Matt Hughes
Updated May 15 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim McGregor played his 300th game for Mininera and District league club Penshurst on Saturday. Picture by Tracey Kruger
Tim McGregor played his 300th game for Mininera and District league club Penshurst on Saturday. Picture by Tracey Kruger

WELCOME to The Standard's new weekly football column, The Huddle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.