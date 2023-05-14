The Standard
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Terang Mortlake undefeated after five Hampden league rounds in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 14 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's Rhys Buck kicked three goals in its win against Port Fairy. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang Mortlake's Rhys Buck kicked three goals in its win against Port Fairy. Picture by Sean McKenna

TERANG Mortlake is preparing to face fellow undefeated side South Warrnambool after overcoming Port fairy to register its fifth win of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.