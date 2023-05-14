TERANG Mortlake is preparing to face fellow undefeated side South Warrnambool after overcoming Port fairy to register its fifth win of the season.
The Bloods' dominant eight-goal to two second term proved the catalyst in a game of two halves.
Ben Kenna's side controlled the opening half to be 44 points up at the main break before the revitalised Seagulls rallied to get within four points in the last quarter.
Kenna said it was a relief to walk away with a 12.12 (84) to 11.7 (73) victory at Gardens Oval.
He believes the see-sawing nature of the game provided a stern and valuable test before hosting premiership favourite South Warrnambool at Terang in round six.
"We played a good second quarter in particular - we got our ball movement going and transitioned the footy pretty well from the back line and got some good looks at goal," Kenna said.
"We kicked fairly straight, maybe 8.1, but the second half did turn around. We were slightly flat for some reason and credit to Port Fairy, they kept at it, chipped away and got back in the game.
"They gave themselves a real chance at three-quarter-time and then kicked some pretty quick goals at the start of the last quarter and got it back to a goal.
"We kicked 1.6 in the last quarter so we had a few opportunities to put more scoreboard pressure on."
Kenna said he was thrilled with his players' ability to soak up pressure when the tide turned against them.
"It is important to have wins all different ways when you're a young, developing side," he said.
"As I said to the boys after the game 'it's still good to walk away with the win even though we weren't necessarily pleased with our second half, winning in that way, you learn more from that than you might have if you taken the game away and won by eight or 10 goals'."
Kenna, who praised the Seagulls for their hard work, said Will Kain "took his chances when he had them" to kick a team-high four goals.
"He's kicking fairly straight, Will, which is good for you full-forward to be slotting them through, like Jason Rowan was at the other end," he said.
"He probably kicked 6.1 so he was helping with the scoreboard pressure when they were pegging us back."
Terang Mortlake knows the task will get harder against South Warrnambool, which sits atop the ladder on percentage.
"They are the dominant, standout side who is probably beating everyone pretty convincingly," he said.
"We'll be back at Terang in front of our home crowd and hopefully we can be competitive and take it right up to South for four quarters."
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said Terang Mortlake's rise has inspired his team.
"They were in a similar position to us the last couple of years - they played a lot of kids and they got better and better last year as the season went on and now they're playing a really good brand of footy," he said.
"We're on the right track."
McCorkell said there were more positives than negatives to take out of the game for his young group.
"I went through our team on the park and we probably had 12 or 13 players who had played less than 10 games so it's a pretty new side coming together," he said.
"It will take a bit of time and we're certainly showing in patches we can play good footy, it's just a matter of putting it together for a whole game.
"I think it was a combination of fitness and just getting our structures better in the second half.
"We were outplayed pretty convincingly in the second quarter, they just rebounded off half-back and we changed up a few things and go ourselves back into the game.
"But I think we spent a lot of petrol and couldn't get across the line."
Ruckman Tyson Macilwain was thrown into defence and was the Seagulls' best while teenager Oscar Pollock stood out alongside Rowan.
"Jason played his best game for us so far," McCorkell said.
"Just getting that 1000th goal out of the way (last round) has released the pressure on him."
