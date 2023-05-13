WARRNAMBOOL is eager to arrest its goal-kicking woes after falling to Koroit in a Hampden league thriller on Saturday.
The Blues' inaccuracy proved costly in a 10.11 (71) to 8.19 (67) loss to Koroit at Reid Oval.
It was the fourth time in five games they've kicked more points than goals.
They've also recorded 21.18, 8.15, 6.15 and 9.12 to start the season.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe, whose side slipped to two wins from five games, rued the Blues' slow start and wastefulness in front of goal.
But overall he saw positive signs.
"We beat them in everything we wanted to be beat them in that we feel is important to our game, whether that be clearances, at the contest and inside 50s and re-entries," he said.
"The way we entered the footy (in attack) in the first half wasn't ideal but in the second half it was just poor conversion, pretty simple.
"We've probably had more scoring shots than most teams this year so it has become a bit of a trend."
O'Keefe was pleased with the Blues' fighting spirit.
"We have fallen away in the past few games in the last quarter, so that is some positive to come out of it, we fought pretty hard to win the second half," he said.
"At some stage in the next few weeks we'll be able to look back at that and use it."
Teenager Reggie Mast earned the coach's praises for his role on Couch as did Jansen van Beek, who received the most determined award from the Gillin family.
