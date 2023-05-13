The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Victorian government pumps $50,000 into Mortlake Avenue of Honour

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 13 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government has pumped $50,000 into the replanting of Mortlake's avenue of honour after the project costs blew out by $100,000.
The state government has pumped $50,000 into the replanting of Mortlake's avenue of honour after the project costs blew out by $100,000.

Moyne Shire Council has welcomed $50,000 from the state government to help replant the Mortlake Avenue of Honour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.