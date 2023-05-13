Moyne Shire Council has welcomed $50,000 from the state government to help replant the Mortlake Avenue of Honour.
A wild storm in January 2022 damaged many of the 100-year-old Monterrey cypress lining the highway into town, with some trees dangerously splintered.
Moyne Shire Council opted to remove the cypresses and replace them with 250 holm oaks, but in February 2023 mayor Karen Foster said the project cost had blown out by $100,000 because of onerous heritage requirements
A council spokesman said the $50,000 funding injection would help ameliorate the blowout.
"The avenue's heritage listing means there are several very strict requirements about how the project unfolds, that unfortunately adds to the costs. The funding is very welcome news and will help offset those costs," he said.
The rest of the project costs coming out of the council's coffers.
The first 100 holm oaks are on track to be planted in April or May 2024, with the remaining 150 ready the following year.
