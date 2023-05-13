Warrnambool and District league round six - live coverage

Round six of the Warrnambool and District league is upon us and The Standard is here to provide you with live coverage.
We will be at Panmure for the clashes between the Bulldogs and Russells Creek and will provide updates for the other senior football matches - Nirranda versus Dennington, Allansford versus South Rovers, Timboon Demons versus Merrivale and Old Collegians versus Kolora-Noorat.
You can follow the live blog here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.