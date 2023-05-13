The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit netballers ready for consistent games after interrupted start to 2023 season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 14 2023 - 1:21pm, first published May 13 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager Millie Jennings is taking on more responsibility in Koroit's midcourt. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Teenager Millie Jennings is taking on more responsibility in Koroit's midcourt. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

KOROIT'S netballers are eager for regular games after an interrupted start to their 2023 Hampden league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.