KOROIT'S netballers are eager for regular games after an interrupted start to their 2023 Hampden league season.
The Saints overcame Warrnambool 42-31 in round five on Saturday, improving their record to three wins from five matches.
It came after Portland forfeited their round two game and then back-to-back byes.
"Gosh we've had an interrupted season - two byes, a forfeit - and being there yesterday at the Reid (Oval) almost felt like a bit of a re-set but the girls are chipping away," co-coach Kate Dobson said.
"Hopefully we'll get a good run on now. We want to start to put some of our things in place and look at our game specifically and keep building on what we've got, getting better and better and getting more comfortable with each other."
The Saints, who led at every change, were pleased with their performance against the Blues, who sit one rung above them on the ladder.
Warrnambool started with Amy Wormald in goal keeper on Nell Mitchell before throwing her into goal attack after half-time.
Dobson said the change worked in the Blues' favour but credited her team for adapting.
"It was pretty low-scoring; I thought it might have been higher scoring but it showed the contest was quite close but I think we were able to have that edge most of the game," she said.
"We let them back in when they swung Amy back into goal attack but we worked out our differences after that and I thought it was a pretty solid performance overall."
The Saints' pressure on the Blues' ball carrier helped create crucial turnovers.
"We've been working really hard on that one-on-one defence and just limiting the opposition's opportunities," Dobson said.
Koroit is fielding a young side in 2023 but has experience in spades on the bench with Dobson and new co-coach Kerri Jennings - one of Portland's all-time greats.
"We agree on a lot of things - I think a lot of coaches do at that level - but I've learned so much off her already," Dobson said.
Dobson said it was pleasing to see what the Saints' teenagers were doing on court. "People forget how young (Millie Jennings) is - there's a lot of pressure on her at times and just in general on the young girls," she said.
"They make a mistake and I think people are a bit early to call it because that's what kids do. But me and Kerri have so much faith in those girls and we know the future is pretty strong.
"You want to win but one of the next best things is player development across any age group."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
