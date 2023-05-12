RECRUIT Tom Couch wants to be a constant threat in the Koroit forward line.
It comes after the former AFL-listed footballer wasted little time reacquainting himself with Reid Oval - the venue of his most recent game four years ago - on Saturday.
The Saints premiership player kicked the first two goals of the match and finished with five despite an injury concern early in the opening term.
It proved invaluable against a persistent but inaccurate Warrnambool with Koroit sneaking home, 10.11 (71) to 8.19 (67).
"I thought I did my hammy the fifth minute into the match," Couch told The Standard.
"It was just a bit of tightness so I was able to play it out but my hip's a bit banged up but it's just good to run around, hopefully recover well and get ready for Camperdown next week."
The ex-Melbourne utility wants to play predominantly forward this season.
"That's the plan. I haven't played for a while so I will start forward and see how the season progresses," he said.
"But I think (I will be) especially with a young forward line, I can a bit more of a focal point up forward and provide some leadership as well especially with Sam Dobson not playing and (my cousin) Will (Couch) as well."
Couch, 35, wants provide on-field leadership to his young teammates.
"There's been a bit of list turnover so it was good to meet the young fellas during the week (at training) and have a bit of a runaround," he said.
"The camaraderie that comes with footy is great and it's great to be back."
The Geelong-based Couch said there were numerous reasons for returning to Koroit including his uncle Billy Couch and Saints coach Chris McLaren "who is a good friend of mine now".
He was rapt to be a part of a victory which improved the club's standing to three wins from five matches.
"They (the Blues) probably kicked themselves out of it and they will probably rue those chances but that's footy, you have to take your opportunities," Couch said.
McLaren, who is overseeing a new-look team, said Couch set the tone.
"He is such a calm, relaxed person who sees the game brilliantly," he said.
Koroit made the fast start - it was 24 points up at quarter-time - before Warrnambool wrested control to be eight down at half-time.
The Blues challenged throughout and got to within a point in the third term but the Saints, thanks to midfielder Paddy O'Sullivan and key defenders Mac Petersen and Tom Baulch, held firm.
"We had 16 or 17 players who are under 23 in that team," McLaren said.
"Liam Hoy is the third-oldest at 27. We are putting a lot of work in and we needed them to get a result so the last three games have been pretty rewarding."
McLaren was also rapt with second-gamer Matt Bradley, who kicked two goals, and Jake McCosh who toiled against Dan Weymouth and Rhys Jansen van Beek in the ruck.
He described it as an "old-fashioned eight-point game".
"I think there are going to be a lot of them this year where you think 'gee, we're competing with this mob, we need to winning this game'," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.