Long, lonely road ahead to secure funds

Our 'fix the roads' campaign had a win of sorts this week when state Roads Minister Melissa Horne travelled to the south-west. She got a taste of the bumpy, pot-holed, crumbling roads we have to endure daily when she ventured to Portland and Warrnambool.
She is the first roads minister to visit the region in four years and she acknowledged the strain the region's roads were under with increased traffic taking a toll.
She emphasised there was about $11 million worth of maintenance under way on the region's roads but there was always more to do.
"Your weather is inclement. It's the wettest part of the state. You've got more trucks than most parts of the state and you've got geographical conditions that make it really challenging," Ms Horne said.
"That's why I've really valued my time coming down and talking to people so I can then go back and do that really important advocacy.
"I'm acutely aware that we're between two major ports ... Port of Portland and the Port of Geelong - roads are doing so much more than they ever used to because trucks are bigger, they're heavier, they're carting more goods." She said while increased traffic was good for the local economy because it meant we were exporting more, it also came with "subsequent wear and tear" on the road network.
"There's always more work to be done because there is a lot of challenges down here," Ms Horne said.
Challenges indeed.
The problem is the challenges she refers to are not new. They have been challenges for the past 15 years and regardless of which party is in power, we are seemingly no closer to a plan let alone solutions.
This week's federal budget delivered no hope. And the state budget, due to be handed down later in the month, is unlikely to contain any good news if Premier Dan Andrews' comments are anything to go by. He is predicting "some pain" after the state racked up debt during the COVID pandemic.
"We borrowed money, an enormous amount of money, we had to, to save jobs and to save lives. And just as there was really no option but to get that money then, there's no option but to pay it back," he said this week.
So Ms Horne's visit and vow to do "that really important advocacy" is critical. It's always disappointing when a minister makes a rare visit to the region and makes no funding announcements, something South West Coast MP, the opposition's roads spokeswoman Roma Britnell, attacked. "It is simply not good enough for the Minister to 'stand ready to do more' while our community suffers from a dangerous and poorly maintained road network," she said, calling for the minister to provide necessary funding to fix our roads.
Roads weren't Ms Horne's only focus during the visit but there's no doubt she left knowing roads are one of our biggest issues and next time, we hope she returns with solutions. Just when that will be is anyone's guess given the state's finances but surely it won't be in another four years. Simply we can't wait any longer, our roads need to be fixed.
In other news this week, Warrnambool's iconic Fletcher Jones site is on the market for $5 million. Owner Dean Montgomery is also putting some of his rare vehicles up for sale, which are housed in a yet-to-be opened car museum on the site.
Warrnambool's Reid Oval revamp received national recognition in a boost for the city council.
South-west MPs were busy with the state Liberal Party expelling Moira Deeming. South West Coast MP Roma Britnell was one of four to push a motion for the controversial move, something neighbour Libs Richard Riordan and Bev McArthur disagreed with.
Warrnambool City Council's priorities for the next four years are a redevelopment of AquaZone, Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and the art gallery, according to its new strategic plan. The council has a court date in July after pleading guilty to a WorkSafe charge following the collapse of a walkway at the saleyards. The charge carries a maximum penalty of almost $1.5m but it's hard to see the council copping such a penalty given its early plea and no one, thankfully, was injured.
Port Fairy's foul-tasting water is set to be improved after a shock $26.1m grant from the federal government. Wannon Water now has to work out the best solution for the town's long-talked about water.
Moyne Shire and Garvoc residents are fuming after a shock windfarm applications has surfaced without any communication from the developer.
It's the end of an era with Maria Chambers preparing to shut the doors on her Warrnambool women's clothing store after 22 years.
Emmanuel College officially opened its new $4.9m specialist science facility this week as the school continues to upgrade classrooms.
Camperdown Theatre Group is celebrating its 75th year in style.
Great to see some likeable south-west footballers on the big stage. What a great story for brothers Archie and George Stevens and their great mate Will White.
The winds of change continue to blow through the region's cricket competitions with Terang and Noorat unanimously voting to merge. The new club has been accepted into the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association for next season leaving its former home South West Cricket with some thinking to do about its future. Powerhouse Mortlake left SWC and enjoyed a successful first season in the WDCA last summer.
Special shout out to Port Campbell teenager Milly Illingworth who has won her first state contract with Cricket Victoria. Huge effort for the year 12 student!
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
