Some of the historic cars in Warrnambool's yet-to-open car museum at Fletcher Jones will be sold as the owner shifts gear on the project.
Dean Montgomery said he was planning to sell about 10 to 15 vintage cars - including one Bentley worth about $550,000 - out of his collection of 55.
But he said he planned to replace the ones he sold with international race cars that had a world audience rather than just an Australian following, like a Le Mans sports car or more formula one vehicles.
Among the cars he is selling are road cars, GT Falcons and a couple of Bentleys and Rolls Royces.
"It's not the whole collection. It was just a good time to do it," he said.
"I've had the pleasure of owning them, some of them for up to eight years."
Mr Montgomery said he was not selling his Dame Nellie Melba car that was historically significant because of the former owner.
He said he planned to put a few up for sale and see how it went.
"It's not a big auction or anything like that. It's not a garage sale either. I've always hand-picked cars pretty carefully," he said.
Mr Montgomery said he would still own and operate the car museum but earlier this week announced he had put the Fletcher Jones site on the market in the hope a developer could give the site a new lease on life. He hopes to lease back the car museum section.
The FJs site will be sold via expressions of interest and is expected to sell for about $5 million.
Mr Montgomery said the timing for the opening of the museum came down to the fire service system which was in need of a $500,000 upgrade.
"The water pressure out the front in Flaxman Street and Lava Street is very low so it means I've got to put in booster tanks and pumps," he said.
Mr Montgomery said he didn't want to install it until there was a plan for the rest of the site.
He said he hoped someone came along with a new vision for Fletcher Jones. "It might be a brewery, who knows?" he said.
Mr Montgomery said he was as keen as everyone else to see the museum finally open to the public.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
