The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Historic cars to be sold as Warrnambool's car museum at Fletcher Jones site shifts gear

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Bentley - worth about $550,000 - is a four-litre model and one of only six cars with its original body from new.
This Bentley - worth about $550,000 - is a four-litre model and one of only six cars with its original body from new.

Some of the historic cars in Warrnambool's yet-to-open car museum at Fletcher Jones will be sold as the owner shifts gear on the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.