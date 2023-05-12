An unexpected $26.1 million commitment from the federal government has guaranteed Wannon Water's plan to fix the drinking water in Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood.
The water supply in the three towns is notoriously unpalatable with the water authority launching the Great Tasting Water project in 2020 to solve the problem.
Wannon Water committed $16 million to the project in its recent submission to the Essential Services Commission but that sum fell well short of the $33 million minimum estimate for the project.
The water authority is still waiting for final sign off from the commission on its $16 million pledge but the $26.1 million from the federal government's National Water Grid Fund guarantees Wannon Water will have the money required to complete the full project.
Wannon Water acting managing director Simon Hermans said the authority welcomed the announcement.
"This follows years of planning and extensive community, stakeholder and government engagement, and reflects feedback from our customers about the taste of water in those towns," Mr Hermans said.
"While there is still much work to be done to deliver improved water quality in Port Fairy, Heywood and Portland, this funding gives us the certainty to deliver this exciting project and its many benefits for those communities."
Wannon Water has calculated the project will bring more than $47 million in public health, economic and environmental benefits to the three towns, where residents consume a high proportion of bottled water and soft drinks.
Mr Hermans said the authority would "move ahead with the next phase of planning and approvals", which includes deciding which of the three towns gets its water fixed first.
The solutions in Portland and Heywood have been locked in, Wannon Water finding desalination of the ground water supply is the only viable option.
Port Fairy could still have either a desalination plant or a new pipeline to hook into Warrnambool's water supply, which is pumped from the Otways.
On its website Wannon Water said while it hadn't made a decision on the Port Fairy solution, the pipeline option would be three times more expensive to build and twice as expensive to operate.
"Our intention now for Port Fairy is to update and assemble all relevant information on the options, genuinely assess them, indicate a preferred solution and seek community feedback on the preferred solution. We intend for this to be an open and transparent process."
