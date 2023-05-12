The Standard
Port Fairy drinking water solution locked in after $26 million government commitment

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:00pm
The federal government has committed $26.1 million to Wannon Water's Great Tasting Water project, guaranteeing the project will be fully funded.
An unexpected $26.1 million commitment from the federal government has guaranteed Wannon Water's plan to fix the drinking water in Port Fairy, Portland and Heywood.

