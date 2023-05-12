Old Collegians co-coach Jemmah Lambevski says her side is still chasing a "full 60-minute performance" ahead of its round six Warrnambool and District league clash with Kolora-Noorat on Saturday.
The Warriors, who sit seventh with two wins and three losses, defeated Russells Creek by 29 goals in round five but Lambevski emphasised they weren't yet the finished product.
"As a side we were really only able to gel and click last week," she said.
"In saying that it still wasn't a full 60-minute performance.
"So whilst we had a really nice win over Russells Creek, as a group we reflected on that on Tuesday night and knew that it's still not as consistent as we wanted to be.
We're really hoping that we can keep building from where we were in last week's game and put out that 60 minutes and that it will get us out on top.- Jemmah Lambevski
"We're really hoping that we can keep building from where we were in last week's game and put out that 60 minutes and that it will get us out on top."
Lambevski is anticipating a "tough battle" against the fourth-placed Power at Davidson Oval.
The new-look Power are flying following a winless 2022 campaign and the Warriors mentor is wary.
"I think probably between the two teams we should match up really quite well," she said.
"Obviously Kolora have welcomed back a number of new faces to their side this year which is great for them as a club to be able to be back on that competitive run.
"I'm certain they'll come out hard at the ball and that it'll be a really tight, physical contest, so we're prepared for anything that they're going to throw at us tomorrow.
"I think we know as a group collectively it's really important for us to start well and maintain a really good 60 minutes' worth of quality netball to be able to get out on top."
Lambevski said the side's improvement across the opening five rounds was evident.
"We're getting better and better every single week," she said.
"We sat down on Tuesday night, did a match review and looked at our full 60 minutes' worth of court play and you can see how much we've improved from where we were to where we are now.
"Even looking at some of our stats from week to week, it's the little things like keeping possession of our own centres and rewarding the ball as much as possible, we can see from where we were in round three when we had a tight win against Rovers to even where we were against Russells Creek on the weekend."
