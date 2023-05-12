LIGHTLY-raced Warrnambool mare Fortunate Kiss gets her chance to shake off her unlucky tag when she lines up in $130,000 Eugene Gorman at Flemington on Saturday.
Trainer Daniel Bowman said the restricted race for fillies and mares over 1400 metres would suit Fortunate Kiss.
"I really think Fortunate Kiss gets her chance to win another race," the group 1-winning trainer told The Standard.
"She's been very unlucky during her career. There have been numerous times she has not had a clear run over the concluding stages.
"Fortunate Kiss has a good record at Flemington over the 1400 metres and that should hold her in good stead for Saturday. She's not at home on really heavy tracks.
"I was satisfied with her second placing at Terang last time because that was on heavy ground and she battled to the line strongly."
Fortunate Kiss, who will be ridden by heavy-weight jockey Jamie Mott, is rated a $12 chance in the early betting markets.
Bowman is unfazed his emerging stable star Outlaws Revenge is having his first start over 1400 metres in the Melbourne Cup trophy.
Outlaws Revenge won the Wangoom Handixap over 1200 metres at the Warrnambool May Carnival last week.
"I've only had Outlaws Revenge for the two starts," he said. "It was a super win by Outlaws Revenge in the Wangoom.
"It had been in the back of my mind that he should run a strong 1400 metres. We'll soon see if he can run out the 1400 metres.
"It'll be a big bonus if he can run the distance out as it'll open a few more doors for him in the future."
Dean Yendall, who rode Outlaws Revenge to victory in the Wangoom, has the ride once again on Saturday.
