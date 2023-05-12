Motorists can expect some overnight disruptions as a 372-tonne superload travels through the region.
The vehicle, which measures 78 metres from end-to-end, will travel from the Port of Geelong to Tarrone between May 14 and 16.
The superload will depart at 11pm. Upon reaching the Princes Highway, crews will escort the load through Winchelsea and Colac, via Cobden-Stonyford Road and Camperdown-Cobden Road, arriving in Cobden by 4.30am Monday, May 15.
The superload can travel at up to 60 km/h, slowing to around 5 km/h over bridges or around corners.
It's 4.5-metre in width while a standard traffic lane is 3.3 to 3.5 metres.
There will be opportunities to pass under supervision.
The Department of Transport urged motorists to be patient and follow the direction of the traffic controllers escorting the load.
"Traffic management officers and load escorts will accompany the superload for the entire journey, making sure that roads are safe during and after the move," the department said.
"They will help to manoeuvre the vehicle safely around corners, temporarily removing signs and lights, placing steel supports over existing drainage and will then put everything back in place once the superload has passed through."
The superload will continue its journey between Cobden and Tarrone from 10pm Monday.
"This is a complex operation and for everyone's safety, we ask the community to stay well clear when the superload is in transit and when parked. There will be no designated viewing opportunities available," the department said.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.