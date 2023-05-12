Moyne Shire Council says it's surprised and disappointed after being blindsided with a wind farm planning application in Garvoc.
Mayor Karen Foster said the council only heard about the proposal when the wind farm developer lodged an application with the Victorian Planning Minister.
She said it was unusual for a proponent to totally ignore the surrounding community before lodging plans for a wind farm.
"I'm sure they have engaged with the landowners who will host turbines, but there has been no engagement with the wider community," Cr Foster said.
"It's disappointing and goes to the point we have been making about social license for wind farms being non-existent. Actions like this don't help the situation."
The applicant proposes to build a six-turbine wind farm. Three of the turbines would be in Moyne Shire, while the other three would be in neighbouring Corangamite Shire.
Wind energy has become a divisive issue in Moyne because of the concentration of turbines.
It has prompted the council to flatly oppose any new wind farm developments until the government sets benchmarks for wind farm development.
The council doesn't have decision-making power over whether applications are approved, that authority resting solely with the Planning Minister.
Cr Foster said the council would make its own submission to the minister about the project, which would "include real and meaningful engagement with community".
She said now that the planning application had been lodged it automatically affected all residents living within one kilometre of the proposed site boundary.
"This now means for all land in the farming zone, a planning permit will be now required for any proposed dwelling, extension to existing dwellings, accommodation uses and rural worker housing," Cr Foster said.
"It's disappointing that the residents around the proposed development haven't been consulted or engaged and now they have restrictions placed on them."
Community consultation has become a crucial part of the planning process for wind farms with developers recognising the planning complications that can arise from riding roughshod over neighbouring landholders.
Cr Foster said the Garvoc developer's attitude should be noted when the proposal was assessed.
"I would ask the Minister to consider the lack of community engagement and consultation when considering the planning permit application," she said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
