Man in serious condition following car crash involving children

Update, 5.30pm:
A man believed to be in his 40s has been transported to The Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious condition following what was understood to be a two vehicle crash at Bostocks Creek.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash on Camperdown-Cobden Road about 12.25pm.
"A man believed to be in his 40s with serious lower body injuries has been taken to The Royal Melbourne Hospital by air ambulance," the spokeswoman said.
"Two primary school aged children were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.
"One person did not require emergency treatment or transport."
A section of the Camperdown-Cobden Road that was closed to traffic has now reopened.
EARLIER:
An air ambulance has been dispatched after a crash that left two children and two adults trapped in a car at Bostocks Creek on Friday.
It is understood two vehicles collided on Camperdown-Cobden Road about 12.15pm on Friday, May 12.
A police spokesman said two adults and two children were trapped in a vehicle.
He said a section of the Camperdown-Cobden Road was closed to traffic.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said four units, alongside the State Emergency Services, were responding.
"Ambulance Victoria and Victoria Police are on scene," the spokeswoman said.
"Crews are currently retrieving a patient from the vehicle and will hand over to HEMS4 (air ambulance) paramedics.
"The incident is ongoing."
An SES spokesman said the Camperdown unit was at the scene which involved more than one vehicle.
An AV spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident about 12.25pm.
"Four people are being assessed," she said.
"Air ambulance has been dispatched."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
